Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2019 elections, has expressed shock over the death, on Wednesday in Abuja, Benjamin Uwajumogu, the Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Obi, in a statement by his Media Office, recalled his meeting with Sen. Uwajumogu a few days ago, during which they discussed issues pertaining to the development of Imo State and Nigeria at large.

He offered his condolences to Uwajumogu’s family, his Senatorial District, the Governor and people of Imo State, as well as the Senate of the Federal Republic. Obi prayed to God to comfort all those affected by the death of the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, who was aged 51.

Describing the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain as “a hardworking Senator”, Obi said that “his death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.”

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 16:15 GMT

