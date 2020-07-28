PETER Obi, vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2019 elections, has hailed the exoneration of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, AfDB, by an independent panel that reviewed the a report on ethical wrongdoings levelled against him.

Obi described the clearance given to Akinwumi as a welcome development which paves the way for his second term as president of the bank.

Obi, who is also the former governor of Anambra State, stated this on Tuesday, July 28, while reacting to the news of Adesina’s vindication by the committee led by Mary Robinson, former president of the Republic of Ireland and a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“I am, like every well-meaning Nigerian, very delighted at the high level of integrity on display in the clearance of AfDB President, Dr. Adesina, by the Mary Robinson-led committee,” Obi said while congratulating Dr. Adesina.

Hailing Mary Robinson, chairperson of the Elders, a global body of wise persons concerned with the world’s wellbeing, as “integrity personified”, Obi said: “This clearance has finally given the ‘OK’ for Adesina’s second tenure to continue his good work for the African continent.”

The Independent Review Panel was set up by the AfDB Bureau of Governors following a complaint by the United States, to review the report of the ethical committee, which had previously exonerated Adesina.

The distinguished three-member Independent Review Panel also included the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Gambia, Hassan B. Jallow; and Leonard F. McCarthy, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, a former Director for the Office of Serious Economic Offences, and a former Head of the Directorate of Special Operations of South Africa.

The report of the Independent Review Panel states that it “concurs with the (Ethics) Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee.”

This clears the way for Governors of the Bank to re-elect Adesina to a second five-year term as President during annual meetings of the Bank scheduled for August 25-27, 2020.

– July 28, 2020 19:00 GMT |

