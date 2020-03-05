VICE Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotism and huge sacrifices to the nation.

Obi said in a congratulatory message he sent to the former President ahead of his 83rd birthday today, Thursday, that history would be kind to Obasanjo for his contributions to the development of the country.

He commended the elder statesman “for his commitment to the unity of this country and fairness to all regions that has remained exceptional and glaring.”

The former Anambra State Governor prayed God to grant Obasanjo “more fruitful years ahead, especially as the country is going through enormous challenges that require the ideas of experienced elder-statesmen like him.”

