Obi marks Birthday at Presidential Tribunal

PETER Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will mark his 58th birthday today at the presidential election tribunal in Abuja.

Obi, former governor of Anambra State, usually celebrates his birthday with school children.

Valentine Obienyem, his special adviser on media, told Journalists Thursday, July 18, after the sitting of the tribunal, that it was particularly painful to Obi that he would miss the opportunity of discussing with school children on the merits of education and the need to pursue it with determination.

“As you can see, Obi has been in court fighting for the restoration of the Atiku-Obi stolen mandate. Since they are closing their defence today, he will be in court and is already feeling the pains of missing his annual ritual of celebrating with students,” he said.

According to him, Obi will make out time to visit 20 schools he had already selected across the country as part of his birthday activities.

