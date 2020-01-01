Obi points the way to a better Nigeria

PETER Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23, 2019 general election, has lamented that Nigeria is not where she should be. He made the lamentation in his New Year message, blaming the country’s woes on the failure of leadership.

Obi asked Nigerians to use the New Year 2020 as a springboard to work towards recovering and refocusing the country to find her bearing in the comity of nations.

The former Governor of Anambra State said that “God has destined us to be a great people and a great nation but through our leadership failings over the years we are where we shouldn’t be.

“We must all therefore tell ourselves the truth that this country is dying gradually and all hands must be on deck in the new year to redirect the ship of state away from the dyke that it’s headed.”

Obi noted in a statement on Tuesday from his Media Office that the prevailing hardship in the country including the needless bloodletting across the country are all indexes of failure of governance and urged the political leaders to refocus their economic policies for growth and development especially in education and job creation through small and medium-sized enterprises, SME’s.

“Government should also in the new year strive to seek a pragmatic solution to the increasing security challenges in the country,” he said.

Obi wished all Nigerians a happy and a prosperous 2020 while praying “for enduring justice and peace in our society.”

– Jan. 1, 2020 @ 7:04 GMT /

