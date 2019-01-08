Obiano commends FG on completion of Zik’s Mausoleum

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has commended President Muhammad Buhari for fulfilling his promise to complete Zik’s Mausoleum.

The governor made the commendation when he visited the Mausoleum to inspect the ongoing construction works at the site.

The Zik’s Mausoleum is situated at Onitsha, Anambra State at the home of the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obiano observed that previous administrations had abandoned the project, but the present administration led by Buhari vowed to deliver every project that would benefit the South East.

While urging the contractor to speed up the procurement of necessary facilities for the library section, Obiano noted that Buhari would be in Anambra in a few weeks time to inaugurate the project.

“President Buhari is determined to keep to his vows. The Zik’s Mausoleum is important to us. It is an honour to Zik of Africa, who played major roles in re-shaping the nation. The project started 23 years ago.

“We thank President Buhari for keeping to his words,’’ Obiano said.

