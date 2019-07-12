Governor Willie Obiano urges South African High Commission to investigate the killing of Uju Ndubuisi-Chukwu in Johannesburg in her hotel room at Emperor’s Palace Hotel and Conference Centre, June 13

THE Anambra State government has fired another petition to the South African High Commission urging the ambassador to ensure that his government does not leave any stone is left unturned in the investigation of the murder of Uju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, deputy director general of the Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria, in her hotel room in Johannesburg.

The petition followed the one Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State wrote to the secretary of the government of the Federation requesting him to get the South African police to get serious with the investigation into the murder of Ndubuisi-Chukwu,

According to the petition which was made available to Realnews on Friday, July 12, “the good people of Anambra State of Nigeria have been thrown into deep mourning over the dastardly death of Mrs Elizabeth Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, Deputy Director-General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), in her room at Emperor’s Palace Hotel and Conference Centre, Johannesburg, on Thursday, June 13, while attending a meeting of the African Insurance Organisation.”

“The fact that Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu was a representative of the Nigerian nation in an international conference gives so much gravitas to the case. It needs to be tackled urgently at the highest level which I sincerely believe you can duly facilitate. What is more, I cannot keep quiet when the life of a distinguished Anambra State person is wasted brutally. We must get to the roots, no matter the cost,” the governor said in the petition.

He said that “Unravelling the circumstances of the heinous murder is a clear and present need which the South African Government needs to undertake with requisite thoroughness and transparency. The issue has attracted so much publicity in the world media, and I feel compelled to call on you to use your good offices to do the right thing by getting the South African police authorities to wade into the killing.

Though Nigeria has yet to appoint a substantive foreign minister, bilateral relations between our two countries ought to ensure that case is not treated with levity as it now appears to be. The loss of a highly talented professional such as Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood to make sure that justice is done.

Part of the letter reads: “It is so depressing that at 53 years of age, the departed distinguished indigene of my State was poised on much higher achievement before her tragic death. The least that can be done for her now is to prove that she did not die in vain by probing effectively her killing and getting the killers to face justice.”

“The CCTV footage in Emperor’s Palace Hotel where she was strangled will go a long way to lead to a closure on this matter. Any further delay in solving it all cannot be countenanced.

“We are so disheartened that it has taken about a month after the killing of the lady, and not much progress has been recorded in tracing the killer(s). The obviously orchestrated cover-up by not releasing the CCTV footage in time clearly points to a deadly collaboration on the portals of evil. It is my bounden duty to stress the necessity of delving into the crime with the seriousness it deserves to win justice.

“As the venerable first President of South Africa Nelson Mandela espoused, “ Our daily deeds as ordinary South Africans must produce an actual South African reality that will reinforce humanity’s belief in justice, strengthen its confidence in the nobility of the human soul, and sustain all our hopes for a glorious life for all. ”

“It needs reiteration that Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu was not an ordinary person. As a top corporate executive billed to become the chief executive of her organization early next year, she represents one death too many. Her untimely death churns the mind.

“There is a solid pedestal to start from now that the South African Department of Home Affairs has in an autopsy report stated quite pointedly that Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu was strangulated. Aautopsy report by the Department of Health released on June 27, 2019, confirms that she was strangulated. Who did it? The question must be answered since the first duty of the state everywhere is the security of life.

“I sincerely believe that a painstaking investigation will expose the criminals.

“I implore you to use your good offices to get justice for the memory of Mrs Elizabeth Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu.”

