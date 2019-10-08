GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on other governors to assist security agencies in the country with modern security equipment to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

Obiano made the call on Tuesday, while declaring open a four-day workshop for Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) across the country holding at Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The governor opined that with adequate support and motivation, security agencies in the country would perform better.

“Our vision is to make Anambra the hub of economic activities, we also intend to create wealth and consolidate on the gains of our achievements in education, health and infrastructure among others,” he said.

Obiano said that it was for that reason that his administration was investing in security, adding that the state had plans to donate modern security gadgets to the police soonest.

In an address, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, said the workshop was aimed at building the capacity of PPROs across the country to enable them to inform the public better on police policies and activities.

He said the capacity building would further boost police fortunes and restore its primacy within the internal security architecture of the nation.

Adamu, who was represented by the Assistant IGP, Zone 9, Umuahia, Mr Tijani Baba, said that indiscretions and inactions by some operatives, along with the security challenges in some parts of the country, “impact negatively on the image of the force.”

“The dynamic nature of crime, rapidly advancing Information and Communication Technology, and the changing policing environment that we deal with have combined to redefine both the concept of policing and the perception of the police by the citizens.

“Indeed, experts have asserted that there is an intertwining relationship between public perception and the effectiveness of the police to attain its internal security mandate,” he said.

Adamu further said that the ability to win over public trust and confidence as a pathway to crime management was precedent on the capacity of the PPROs.

According to him, it was for the above reason that the force embraced the concept of community policing.

In a goodwill message, Mr Christopher Isiguzo, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, expressed the need for improved relationship between the media and security agencies.

Isiguzo commended the IGP for the initiative and urged him to regularly and periodically train the PPROs in order to reposition the force and enhance its acceptance by the citizenry.

“Democratic process in Nigeria is in danger of being undermined by unscrupulous politicians and the prevalence of false, hateful and divisive information that creates fear, ignorance and uncertainty among the public.

“We believe that the crisis of propaganda, fake news and hate speech requires a practical and comprehensive response which puts ethics, self-regulation and good governance at the heart of journalism across the country.

“The future of democratic pluralism and the defence of human rights are dependent on the right of all citizens to receive reliable and useful information,” Isiguzo said. (NAN)

– Oct. 8, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)