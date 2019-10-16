Obiano sympathises with Victims of Onitsha Inferno

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has expressed sympathy to the families of a woman and a child burnt to death this afternoon in a fire accident in Onitsha. The fire also razed structures, including shops on Upper Iweka Road, Onitsha and at Ochanja market.

The accident occurred when a tanker laden with petroleum products, fell into a ditch and spilled its contents. A ball of fire resulted from this incident and quickly spread.

Men of the Anambra State Fire Service arrived on the scene in good time with their new equipment. For some reason, however, they were unable to quench the inferno. The angry mob on the scene prevented other fire trucks, including one from neighbouring Asaba in Delta State, from getting to the scene.

“Governor Obiano regrets this unfortunate situation and has directed owners of properties affected by the tragic accident, including shop owners to report at Ekwueme Square on Friday October 18, 2019, to see how the Anambra State Government can assist them,” a statement signed by C.Don Adinuba, commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment. which was made available to Realnews this evening said.

According to the statement, a panel will be set up immediately to determine the cause of the accident, why the firemen could not put out the fire and how the condition of the victims can be ameliorated.

“Governor Obiano and his family pray for the repose of the souls of the woman and child who died in the accident. The Anambra State Government will assist their families in their burial.

“Government calls on Citizens especially those directly affected to remain calm in the face of this disaster as it will do all within its powers to ameliorate the suffering of those involved,” it said.

