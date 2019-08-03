GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra State has urged well wishers, who plan to place congratulatory messages in some newspapers during his 63rd birthday on August 8, to channel such funds to any charity of their choice.

“They are encouraged to donate in particular to the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), a non government organization founded and headed by the First Lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano,” a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, has said.

It noted that a lot of individuals and groups, including media organizations, have been approaching him, his family, associates and top officials of the Anambra State administration to place advertisements in the mass media congratulating Chief Obiano on his 63rd birthday.

The statement assured that both Governor Obiano and the Anambra State government would appreciate this voluntary show of love and solidarity.

“We are pleased that an almost countless number of persons, communities and groups not only in Anambra State, but throughout the country and even beyond are satisfied with the governor’s performance in the last five years and are willing to contribute significant amounts of money to demonstrate their affection,” the statement said.

It noted that CAFI has been involved deeply in a lot of charity, including building houses for widows across the state and provision of artificial limbs to those who need but cannot afford them, as well as in free treatment of persons with cleft palate and cleft lips at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, and Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

According to the statement, money donated by members of the public in connection with the 63rd birthday of Governor Obiano will be used for the treatment of mentally challenged people and in the enhancement of their welfare. Experience and research have shown that though mentally challenged persons are just like other patients, they face acute discrimination in society, including from family members and friends.

Even when they have been treated successfully, they still face discrimination. In other words, they face worse than double jeopardy in our society. One of the consequences is that people do not consult psychologists and psychiatrists when initial signs of sustained emotional instability are observed, leading to a terrible deterioration of their health status.“Governor Obiano is using the occasion of his 63rd anniversary to call public attention to the plight of people with mental illness and requests public spirited individuals and groups to donate generously to their cause. God loves cheerful givers, as the Holy Writ tells us in 2nd Corinthians Chapter 9 Verses 6 and 7.

God commands us to show love to one another because we cannot claim to love him, whom we have never seen, when we do not love fellow human beings whom we see ( Ist John Chapter 4 Verse 20). This demonstration of solidarity with the human family has to do start with our relationship with the less privileged members of society.

“It is incumbent on all Ndi Anambra and, indeed, all Nigerians to work towards a more humane society. Building a more caring society is a practical way of serving both our God and the human race,” the statement added.

– Aug. 3, 2019 @ 21:12 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)