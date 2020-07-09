Tony Muonago, the Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Indigenous Art Works, Culture, and Tourism in Anambra, says he will use his experience from the entertainment industry to serve the state.

Muonago, who is also known as “Tony One Week, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

He said that the indigenous art work, culture and tourism sector of the state needed to be properly exploited as a new source of income for the state.

Munonago told NAN that he would bring to bear his vast experience in the entertainment industry to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths in Anambra.

“I know the challenges faced in the sector are enormous, but in spite of that I will apply my wealth of experience to development and growth of the state and will make the youths to be very creative and productive,” he said.

The special adviser told NAN that the potentially lucrative nature of the sector would definitely impact the state’s economy positively.

Muonago described Anambra as a place that is richly blessed through the cultural heritage of the various communities in the state, adding that he would work toward bringing the state to the fore.

He urged cultural advocates across the state to join hands with the government to elevate the sector to greater heights in order to boost its tourism potential.

Muonago described tourism as a viable source of income in other climes and an avenue for job opportunities for its unemployed people which could be replicated in Anambra.

He urged youths with the requisite creative talent to partner with his office for the growth and development of the state.

Muonago said that he would do his best to serve the state and thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the state in his area of core competence.

NAN reports that Muonago was a former legislator in the state who represented Idemili North Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly.

He was also former Senior Special Assistant to the Obiano on Public Enlightenment and Social Mobilisation. (NAN)

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

