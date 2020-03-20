MALAM Saliu Mustapha, a 2019 governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, has called on traders at the Owode market in Offa to adopt precautionary measures against fire outbreak.

Mustapha made the call in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin to commiserate with the victims of the March 17 inferno at the market, that razed about 23 shops and goods worth million of naira.

The APC chieftain said that since the fire incident was blamed on electrical surge, he urged shop occupants at the market to always switch off all electrical appliances at the close of business day.

He expressed grief over the disaster, describing the losses as most unfortunate and frightening.

“It is saddening that the fire ended up razing about 23 shops while victims could not salvage any of their wares during the incident.

“Meanwhile, the ancient Owode market has become a melting pot that plays host to merchants and traders alike from across the state and the neighbourhoods,” he said.

He expressed regret that the latest fire incident came at a time the traders were still reeling from the shock that enveloped the market in a similar inferno, three years ago.

Mustapha, Founder of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, commiserated with the victims that lost their valuables in the incident.

“I found the news of the incident very shocking and frightening. That it came at a time merchants and traders alike were still reeling from the shock that enveloped the market three years ago over a similar inferno was most disturbing.

“That about 23 shops were reportedly razed typifies the degree of the disaster and its negative effects on the economy of Offa town.

“This is because the ancient market has become a melting pot that plays host to merchants and traders alike from different parts of the country,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)