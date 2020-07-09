The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the establishment of the Ogun Waste Management Authority.

Mr Wahab Haruna, the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, had presented the report of his committee on the bill during plenary in Abeokuta.

Haruna (ADC -Yewa North 11) moved the motion for the adoption of the report while it was seconded by Yusuf Amosun (APM -Ewekoro).

Mr Yusuf Sherif (APC -Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and it was seconded by Mr Ganiyu Oyedeji (APM – Ifo 11).

Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Clerk of the House, thereafter, read the bill for the third time.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Haruna had during the second reading of the bill on June 30 said the bill would address indiscriminate dumping of refuse and ensure proper management of hazardous and non hazardous waste.

He said the bill was aimed at institutionalising an agency that would coordinate waste management and design storage system that would address efficient and effective collection.

The lawmaker added that the bill would promote more research and development programmes.(NAN)

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)