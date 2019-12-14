Adegoke Adeyanju, Chairman, Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Health, has donated medical equipment to health facilities in Yewa North Local Government area.

Adeyanju told newsmen on Saturday that the essence of donating the items was to support the state government’s efforts towards improved healthcare delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were distributed to Ayetoro General Hospital and nine primary health centres across the local government area.

The items donated to the health facilities included oxygen gas, mattresses, hospital beds, adults and baby scales, and generators.

Others were filled oxygen cylinders and gauge, oxygen masks, plastic chairs and kerosene stoves.

Adeyanju, representing Yewa North I in the Assembly under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), described good public health as crucial for national productivity.

He further said that the gesture was part of efforts to fulfil the promises made to the people during electioneering.

“I visited some hospitals during the campaigns and what I saw was pathetic. So I decided to show concern, if God should give me victory.

“This is my token of support to the people. I want my people to support me with prayers so that I can do more, ” he said.

The lawmaker commended the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s health development policies, saying “our effort today is to key into the health agenda.”

In his response, Dr Maku Olawale, Head, Ayetoro General Hospital, commended the legislator for the gesture, describing it as timely and hugely supportive.

He urged other well-placed public officers and corporate organisations to emulate Adeyanju’s gesture in supporting the society.

“Government cannot be everywhere at the same time; other stakeholders need to support government’s efforts in serving humanity,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 14, 2019 @ 20:59 GMT |

