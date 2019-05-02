Ogun Minority Leader defects to APC

OLAWALE Alausa the Minority Leader, Ogun House of Assembly, on Thursday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker who represents Ijebu-Ode constituency announced his defection in a letter dated April 23, and read by the Speaker, Mr Suraj Adekunbi during plenary in Abeokuta.

The legislator said he took the decision after due consultations with his constituents and supporters.

“I wish to notify your good office of my decision to join the APC after due consultations with my constituents,” he said.

In his response, the speaker wished him well in his new party. “You are welcome to the next level,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that out of the 26 members of the house, APC now has 18, APM three, ADC three, while PDP has two. (NAN)

– May. 2, 2019 @ 17:45 GMT |

