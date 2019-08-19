SEGUN Obileye, President, Professional Photographers and Video Coverage Operators Association (PPVCOA) in Ogun, says the association will assist Gov. Dapo Abiodun to tackle unemployment through training of youths in the art of photography.

Obileye stated this while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of this year’s World Photography Day held at the Secretariat of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abeokuta.

According to him, the foremost challenge confronting the country is youth unemployment while vocational training in professions like photography will help take many youths off the streets.

“We are quite aware of the concern Governor Abiodun has for job creation for the youths which is why he launched a website, jobs portal, for the unemployed in the state last week.

“The civil service cannot absorb everyone, so this is where vocational training comes in and as professionals in this very lucrative business of photography, we are ready to partner with the government to undertake this training for the youths.

“The training can be for six months or less depending on the agreement while government funds these youths and set them up.

” It is a very doable plan and we will definitely be happy to make available our wealth of experience,” he said.

He said the celebration of the Photography Day with the theme, “Bridging The Gap Between Old and Modern Photography, ” provided opportunities for photographers to reappraise the industry and be better informed and educated.

Obileye, however, lamented the negative impact of the harsh economy and quackery in the profession.

He urged government to help in revamping the economy as well as support the photography profession.

NAN

Aug. 19, 2019 @ 18:41 GMT

