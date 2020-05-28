THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide says that it has learned with a heavy heart of the demise of its Acting National Secretary-General, Engineer Dr Solomon Ogunji, from Abia State.

Dr. Ogunji, who was the Abia State Commissioner for Environment, died on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020.

Until his death, Ogunji had discharged his duty as the Acting Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo with utmost dedication and seriousness, following the suspension of the erstwhile occupier of the post, Uche Okwukwu last year.

This corrects an earlier publiction that he was Deputy Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide.

In a condolence message, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that it would, no doubt, miss the pragmatism, academic erudition and forthrightness of Dr. Ogunji.

“On behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, commiserate with the government and people of Abia State on this painful loss of a man, whose contribution to the State is unquantifiable, having served earlier as a Special Assistant to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Urban Renewal.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo also shares the grief of Dr Ogunji’s family and exhorts them to bear the loss of their dear one with equanimity and total resignation to God’s wish bearing in mind that Dr Ogunji died in service to his people and fatherland.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo prays for the repose of his soul and that God receives him in His bosom,” the condolence message signed by Emeka Attamah,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said.

