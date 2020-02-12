Ohanaeze sacks Okwukwu, Isiguzoro

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has approved the expulsion of Uche Okwukwu, estranged secretary general and Chris Isiguzoro, former president of the youth wing. Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, national publicity secretary, Ohanaeze, said that their expulsion was due to misconduct.

Realnews gathered that the motion to expel the two gentlemen was moved by Damian Okeke, president, Anambra chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, at the recently concluded meeting of Imeobi, the highest decision making organ of Ohanaeze in Enugu.

According to Achi-Okpaga, Okeke stated that both Okwukwu and Isiguzoro now constitute unmitigated embarrassment to the organisation through their actions and utterances and should be expelled. “Chief Okeke gave an instance of Mr. Okwukwu’s intransigence in his repudiation of the unanimously adopted stand of Ndigbo to endorse the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential elections, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his unguarded utterances against the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“He also recounted how Mr. Okwukwu invaded Ohanaeze NEC meeting with truckloads of fierce-looking and battle ready mobile policemen and insisted he was still the National Secretary General even after he had been suspended, to the utter consternation of NEC members.

“On Mr Isiguzoro, Okeke enumerated several times Isiguzoro issued press statements that were in contradiction to the stand of Ohanaeze Ndigbo long after he had ceased to be the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, his tenure having expired more than three years ago.

“Seconding the motion, the Deputy National Treasurer, Eric Ebeh, concurred that the two persons constitute an embarrassing nuisance to Ohanaeze Ndigbo and should be expelled to avoid further intemperate actions from them. Chief Ebeh added that both Okwukwu and Isiguzoro should be warned to desist from parading themselves as members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“In a unanimous decision, the Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide approved the expulsion of Uche Okwukwu and Chris Isiguzoro and asked members of the public to discountenance any further press releases and utterances from the discredited individuals.”

