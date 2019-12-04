JOHN Nnia Nwodi, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has condemned the recent police attack and burning down of the residence of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a release by Emeka Attamah, media adviser to the president general, the apex Igbo cultural organization called for a judicial inquiry into this case of unprovoked attack on a law-abiding citizen of the country whose only crime is that he peacefully objects to the maltreatment of his people.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo observed that the spurious claim by the police that Barrister Ejiofor was “involved in a case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property” holds no water as nobody was mentioned as the victim of the allegations.

It said that assuming without conceding that Barrister Ejiofor was culpable on a charge of abduction, the only option in law available to the police is arrest and prosecution under the laws of Nigeria and not deliberate arson and wanton destruction of his family home.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo further stated that even before its wrongful proscribing, IPOB had never been a violent group and could not have summoned enough force to attack and kill any policemen to warrant drafting in a reinforcement.

The release frowned at the situation where any mild expression of dissent against the manifest injustice being perpetrated against a particular ethnic group in the country will be met with maximum force by the Federal Government.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo called for a halt to the apparent and incessant physical, economic and political harassment of Ndigbo in a country watered with their blood and who have striven to keep and grow the country with their presence in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

