Ohaneze, IPOB bury the hatchet

THE apex Igbo socio cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo and the Nnamdi Kanu led-Indegineous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday agreed to work harmoniously towards the interest of the Ibo.

The two group,s which bad been at loggerheads especially in the recent times, brokered peace at the instance of First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi.

Addressing newsmen after the peace meeting at the elderstatesman’s house in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Amechi described as unecessary any form of altercation between Ohaneze Ndigbo and IPOB.

He said both bodies were fighting for the welfare of Ndigbo.

Amechi, the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement, expressed joy over the withdrawal threat by Nnamdi Kanu of stoning Chief Nnia Nwodo as well as agreeing to work harmoniously with Ohaneze Ndigbo for the interest of the South East.

He also revealed part of the resolution from the meeting was the demand for de-proscription of IPOB which he described as illegal.

He urged Governors and State Houses of Assembly in the region to commence action towards lifting the ban.

He said: “I summoned the two bodies of Ohaneze Ndigbo and IPOB to express my displeasure with what I have been reading in the newspapers about Kanu giving orders for the stoning of Chief Nwodo by IPOB.

“I’m happy that even before this my peace meeting, Kanu has retracted the statement. We therefore appeal to Nwodo to accept the retraction and get it off his mind as IPOB has agreed to work with them.

“The two bodies realizing that it is the same battle they are fighting, marginalization, killings and denial of Federal Government to develop South East and Igbo land in general have agreed to work together for the welfare of Ndigbo.”

Representive of the IPOB, Aloy Ejimakor said he was at the meeting with the blessings and instructions of his clients, just as he thanked Amaechi who he said was not a stranger to what he was doing having been once declared a terrorist.

He confirmed the retraction of his client’s threats on the Ohaneze boss, describing it as one spoken at the heat of the moment.

While stressing the urgent need for regional security, he insisted that such would not be achievable without the de-proscription of the pro-Biafran body, saying “it has to participate as the muscle of building the security.”

He said: “There was a synergy between us and the Ohaneze. Nobody is leaving this place with acrimony. There’s peace in Igbo land. Anybody coming in to take advantage of some leadership crises in Igbo land is actually making a mistake.

“The Igbos are united and love themselves, otherwise, they couldn’t have sustained themselves for the 3-year civil war. Whoever saying anything contrary is sowing a seed of discord.

Speaking on behalf of Ohaneze Ndigbo, state President of the body, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said the body endorsed all that were contained in the communique.

He said, “Those who thought our fences are fallen will know that the fences are much stronger than they thought.”

– Jul. 14, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)