Ojukwu Memorial Lecture: Government calls for unity among Ndi Igbo

THE Anambra State Government has called on Ndi Igbo to re-unite as a group to develop their region.

“Ndi Igbo have the capacity, knowledge and intelligence to prosper, our major problem is our inability to come together as a group.”

Gov. Willie Obiano said this at the 2nd Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture, held at Chief Ben Nwazojie, SAN, Law Auditorium, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Campus.

The memorial lecture with the theme: ‘’Ndi Igbo in the Contemporary Nigeria Politics: Problems, Prospects and Way Forward” was used to mark late Ojukwu’s 86th posthumous birthday.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Nkem Okeke, urged Ndi Igbo to imbibe the attitude of ‘Aku luo Uno’ while clamouring for the restructuring of the country for greater height.

“For Ndi Igbo to grow their own economic backbone, there is need to develop their respective states and not solely depending on the allocation given to them by the federal government.

“We have to look inside ourselves and see how we can come together as a group and develop our region.”

Discussing the lecture theme, the guest lecturer, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, explored the history and origin of Ndigbo, as well as the contemporary political history of the Igbos.

Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the CBN, stressed the need for Nigeria to heal, forgive collectively and move on as a country.

He urged Ndi Igbo to let go of their bitterness for the loss of the lives of their loved ones.

“If we remain permanently bitter, we can’t heal and if we can’t heal, we can’t compete effectively in the political terrain in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He enjoined them to pursue the agenda of constitutional restructuring and fundamental electoral reform, as well as redouble efforts toward regional integration and infrastructure in the Southeast states.

Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu, Chairman of the occasion, described the theme of the lecture as a subject that had agitated the minds of Ndi Igbo and the late Ikemba until his exit on earth.

“Ndi Igbo are not happy with their place in contemporary Nigeria and have not been accorded their rightful place in the body politics.

“The inequality distribution of national offices, revenue sharing and blessings of democracy such as infrastructure has made it impossible for Ndigbo to fully harness their potential.”

The senator thanked the government and people of Anambra State for immortalising late Ikemba by naming an institution after him.

He praised the Vice-Chancellor and leadership of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University for continually celebrating the memorial of Ikemba’s legacies by way of the annual lecture to discuss national matters.

The wife of the late hero, Bianca Ojukwu, described her late husband as a man that stood for exemplary legacy and leadership.

She, then, thanked the government for the support in sustaining the lecture of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu.

The dignitaries present at the occasion included the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, represented by the DG Southeast Governor’s Forum, Prof. Simon Atuanya, the First Female Governor, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Former Deputy Governor, Emeka Sibeudu, Spiritual and Royal fathers.

