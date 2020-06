MOTORCYCLE riders popularly called okada are presently revolting the strangling of their colleague by a policeman Thursday night.

They are said to be vandalising police and other properties in Ojo while cops are shooting and firing teargas to scare them.

The Nation gathered that situation is getting out of hands and the soldiers at Ojo Barracks located just opposite where the crisis is on are not helping matters. – The Nation

– Jun. 5, 2020 @ 14:12 GMT |

