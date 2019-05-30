THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has rejected claims that it arrested the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, following his official handover to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday.

Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party had won the Imo governorship election that held on March 9, defeating 69 others, including Okorocha’s anointed candidate and son-in-law, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance.

The defeat came amid an intra-party crisis involving Okorocha, who belongs to the All Progressives Congress, and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshimohole, that has yet to be resolved.

In the light of Okorocha’s exit from office as governor of Imo, reports began to circulate online on Thursday that he had been arrested by the EFCC.

However, when our correspondent contacted the EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, he said, “It is fake news.”

Asked if he was aware of the source of the fake news, Orilade said, “We don’t investigate the source of disinformation. We investigate financial and economic crimes. So, if anybody is quoting us, we can then take it up.”

