Rochas Okorocha, immediate past Governor of Imo State, has been sworn in as Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, conducted the swearing-in after which Okorocha signed necessary documents.

The former governor was not among those that took oath of office on Tuesday when the senate was inaugurated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Tuesday issued Okorocha with his certificate of return after a court order.

INEC had refused o recognise Okorocha’s victory, alleging that it was unlawfully secured.

(Visited 48 times, 48 visits today)