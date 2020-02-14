IFEANYI Okowa, Delta State governor, is now the chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum, succeeding Siriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa State whose eight-year tenure in office ended on Friday, February 14.

Daniel Alabrah, special adviser on Public Affairs to Dickson, made this known in a statement where he also congratulated Okowa.

The statement urged the governors of the South South to extend the same cooperation they gave to Dickson to Okowa.

Realnews reports that Okowa was selected after elaborate consultations with stakeholders to take over from Dickson,

The forum meets to collectively proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the South-South region.

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

