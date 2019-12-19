Okowa greets Saraki at 57

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, as he turns 57 years on Thursday Dec. 19.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba, the governor commended the former Senate helmsman for his remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the legislature when he served as Chairman of the 8th National Assembly.

He said that Saraki’s role as Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 general elections was very remarkable in spite of the party losing the presidential election.

“In this era where obeying rule of law has become an essential commodity, the National Assembly you headed was known for obeying the rule of law and court orders.

“It is also on record that you fought to ensure the independence of the legislature under your watch.

“In spite of several distractions, you achieved significant milestones in the execution of your Legislative Agenda which was aimed at improving governance, ease of doing business and the quality of life of Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I join your family, political associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked with outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillment.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God continues to strengthen, guide and prosper you with robust health and many more years of happiness.” (NAN)

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 7:55 GMT

