NO fewer than 500 youths drawn frim Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, are participating in a three-day training on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was put together by the Constituency Office of Rep. Raheem Olawuyi, in conjunction with Oladodo Consulting, the constituency’s Lead Consultant on Training, Asset/Finance and Empowerment.

Other collaborators in the training include: Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Others are Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as well as the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The training programme is tagged: “SME Stakeholders Interactive Session”.

In his remarks at the opening session in Omu-Aran, Olawuyi said it was geared toward exposing youths to the accrued benefits of SMEs through relevant stakeholders for them to be self-reliance.

Represented by Dr Abiona Petu-Ibikunle, he expressed the believe that only coming together of stakeholders could achieve the desired youths and socioeconomic development in the constituency.

“Development is a significant catalyst in the attainment of a meaningful progress of a nation.

“No meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere devoid of opening up of informations on financial and technical opportunity, especially for youths.

“Agriculture produce and manpower development is our strength, and we must take advantage of it.

“My team and I have decided to organise an SME stakeholders session to create awareness about government low interest funding opportunities.

“This has encouraged us to the empowerment drive in providing training for 1,500 youths and women per quarter under the entrepreneural development and vocational areas,” he said.

Commenting, Mrs Zainab Abdulmalik, the State Coordinator of SMEDAN, said there was urgent need to change the mindset of youths away from high preference for white collar jobs.

According to her, there are many entrepreneural opportunities currently being promoted and facilitated by the Federal Government, through SMEDAN, especially for youths.

Also, Dr Olufemi Oladunni, Executive Director, ARMTI, described the interactive session as “an Eye Opener and Beneficial”.

Oladunni described the collaboration as the first of its kind by a Federal lawmaker since the establishment of the organisation.

In his contributions,

Abdulsalam Oladodo, the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency Lead Consultant, expressed optimism that the interactive session would provide the enabling platform for youths to be self-productive.

“We have realised that there is need to attract more investors into the constituency and at the same build on the capacity of youths.

“For youths to benefit from the various opportunities of the SMEs, the stakeholders need to come together and pass the necessary information in that regard,” Oladodo said. (NAN)

