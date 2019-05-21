Olorunsogo Igbein gets first monarch

Ibikunle Amosun, the Ogun State governor, has installed Samuel Olukayode Sodimu as the first Olu of Sunren Olorunsogo Igbein, Egbaland, Ifo Local Government of Ogun State.

Sodimu, on Monday, May 20, 2019 received his appointment letter from Ogun State government.

The letter which was signed by Adesoji Adewuyi, the director, Chieftaincy affairs, on behalf of the permanent secretary of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs read in part thus: “I have the greatest pleasure to inform kabiyesi that sub-sections(1) and (2) of section 25 of the chiefs law of Ogun state of Nigeria, 2006, the Ogun Government of Ogun state of Nigeria has approved your appointment as the first Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Olu of Sunren Olorunsogo in Ifo local government with effect from 13th may 2019.

“I am to convey to kabiyesi, on behalf of the state government, hearty congratulations on this appointment and wish kabiyesi good health, long life and many years of peaceful and prosperous reign.”

Performing the installation and presentation of letter to the monarch at the Obas’ Complex Hall, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, Amosun noted that, the promotion and upgrade of Sodimu, was Baale of Olorunsogo Igbein, fulfilled the requirements for upgrade of traditional rulers, as stipulated in sub sections (1) and (2) of section 25 of Chiefs laws of Ogun State, adding that all appointment and promotion followed due process and recommendation from prescribed authorities.

Amosun, represented by Taiwo Adeoluwa, the secretary to the State Government, pointed out that Ogun State had witnessed tremendous growth and development in the last eight years, noting that traditional institutions had played prominent roles in achieving this by ensuring that peace and stability reigns in their domains. He charged the monarch to see his upgrading from Baale to a coronet Oba as a call to serve his people as well as an avenue to mobilize them for the socio-economic development of the community, saying he should embark on more projects to complement State government efforts.

Earlier in his welcome address, Jide Ojuko, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, stated that the state government was conscious of development at the grassroots, hence, the need to put the right people at the helms of affairs, so that dividends of democracy could spread to every area. He further stated; the promotion of the erstwhile Baale of Olorunsogo to a coronet monarch was divine as his appointment would further enhance the socio-economic development of the community & it became necessary, having fulfilled the requirements for upgrade as stipulated in the Chiefs laws of Ogun State, 2006.

Sodimu in his acceptance speech promised to use his wealth of experience to enhance rapid growth of the community.

The official installation and presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to the first Olu of Sunren Olorunsogo Igbein, Egbaland would hold on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Olorunsogo town, by 10:00 am.

