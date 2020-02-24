OBA Abdulrosheed Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwo, has expressed his readiness to abide by the suspension issued on him by Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council last week Friday.

Oluwo was suspended after an emergency meeting by Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council that Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, presided over.

The Council also banned the monarch from attending its meetings on the ground that he disrespected Ooni, Alake of Egba and Alaafin of Oyo.

Akanbi stated his intention to abide by the suspension in a statement issued by Alli Ibraheem, his chief press secretary.

The statement which was given to journalist in Osogbo on Monday, February 24, said: “The Oluwo in council regrets the unfortunate incidence that transpired between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and Oluwo of Iwo last week. We will also like to put it on record that the Oluwo did not at any time assault the Agbowu or any other Oba for that matter.

“However, we respect the decision of the Osun state council of Obas to suspend the Oluwo from the council of Oba’s meetings; though the suspension was harsh and undeserved, the Oluwo will abide by it. Once again we express our gratitude and respect for the council of Obas and the leadership under the imperial majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi.”

