THE Southsouth chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the crisis rocking the ruling party on those nursing political ambitions in 2023.

It dissociated itself from what it called “a brigandage” sponsored by mischief makers who plan to destabilize the party for their selfish political motives.

The chapter’s position was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo Agege, who is the party’s Southsouth Leader; Southsouth Vice-Chairman Ntufam Hilliard Eta and chairmen of the APC in the Southsouth states.

They are Ini Okopido (Akwa Ibom); John Ochala (Cross River); Col. David Imuse (Edo); Amos Jothan (Bayelsa) and Jones Ode Erue (Delta State).

The zonal leaders passed a vote of confidence on Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

They said: “Consequently, the leadership of the Southsouth geo-political zone hereby passes a vote of implicit confidence on the national leadership of our great party, ably led by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, and the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Force, His Excellency President Muahmmadu Buhari, GCFR, the overall leader of our great party.”

Insisting that Oshiomhole, who was endorsed as national chairman in 2018, remains the chairman, the zonal leaders said: “The Southsouth Zone of our party is absolutely pleased with the leadership of our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.

“We state on our honour that the Southsouth zone will not stand by and watch individuals, vested interests, and mischief-makers treat elected National Chairman Adams Aliu Oshiomhole with disdain and disrespect. Any unprovoked attack on our national chairman is an insult and an attack on the Southsouth geo-political zone, and it is unacceptable” – The Nation

– Mar. 9, 2020 @ 9:15 GMT |

