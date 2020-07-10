THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for Ondo State Governorship Primary Election has cleared eleven aspirants angling for the party’s ticket during the primary on July 20.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee, Alhaji Tijhani Tumusa, disclosed this while presenting the report of the exercise to the National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) at the party National Secretariat on Saturday.

The reason for the disqualification of the only aspirant was not stated. The identity of the only disqualified aspirant was not revealed too. – The Nation

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)