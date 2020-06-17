THE All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Ondo Central senatorial district and the Women in Politics have thrown their weight behind Mr. Jimi Odimayo as the governorship candidate of the party.

This was contained in a communiqué issued on Wednesday by the Coordinator of the group, Mr Tobiloba Adeosun and the Secretary, Funmilola Adeoti, after a meeting on Tuesday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC governorship primary in the state will hold on July 22, although the National Working Committee has yet to decide the mode of the exercise.

The group noted that Odimayo was one of the advocates of the “Not Too Young To Run” bill, which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the youngest aspirants, as he is below 40.

It based its support for the aspirant on his competence and readiness to serve the people, with the facts collated from questionnaires and opinion polls conducted on the best candidate for the job.

“Based on competence and readiness, we are very prepared to deliver Ondo Central senatorial district and work hand-in-hand with our members across the state for the victory of Jimi Odimayo,” the communique stated.

The group said that Odimayo had promised better infrastructural development and upgrade of the health sector alongside youth and women empowerment, which, it claimed, had been neglected by the current government.

According to it, Odimayo is the only contestant who has promised to immediately reduce the ‘unbearable’ tuition fees being paid by students of some tertiary institutions in the state.

The group said that he had promised to reduce the fees at both Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa and others to N30,000, if elected as governor. (NAN)

