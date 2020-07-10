THE People United By Sports, a sports group, has promised to rally support from residents of Ondo State for the re-election of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to come October 10 poll.

Mr Seun Betiku, the chairman of the group, made this promise on Friday in Akure during the group’s sensitization programme for its members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu is seeking re-election as governor of the state.

Betiku said the performance of the governor in the last three and half years was commendable, adding that the nooks and crannies of the state had turned to huge construction sites.

“As major stakeholders in the Ondo project, we, the young professionals, can no longer stay on the fence but will draw support from the populace of the state for the re-election of our amiable governor.

“Through media advocacy and grassroots campaigns, we want to encourage participation in the electoral process, drive systemic changes in the community, local government, and state administration.

“And so, we will engender inclusive socio-economic development in line with the principles of democratic governance and social justice,” he said.

The group said its mission was to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and ensure a better society through sports activities.

Also speaking, Mr Sunday Olajide, a member of the state House of Assembly, representing Akure South Constituency 2, lauded Akeredolu’s administration for its good governance.

According to the group, the administration has recorded positive impacts on key sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, power, manufacturing, infrastructure, sports, and the civil service.

Olajide noted that the development strides of the governor were visible to all to see.

The lawmaker explained that “it is only natural to support a governor, who is committed to the economic advancement of the state”.

The governor, who was represented by Mr. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), appreciated the group for its patriotism and promise.

Oluwatuyi assured of the governor’s continued support for the youth. Awards of excellence were presented to two distinguished sports personalities in the state on the occasion.

One of the awardees, Odunayo Adekuoroye, a Nigerian wrestler, competed in the women’s freestyle 53 kg event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where she won a gold medal.

Also, at the 2015 World Wrestling Championships, the awardee won a bronze medal.

The second awardee, Seun Ogunkoya, is a Nigerian sprinter and two-time African Championships gold medalist in 100 metres.

Other lawmakers at the events were Mr Abayomi Akinruntan, Mr. Taofiq Mohammed, Mr Samuel Aderoboye, and Mr Gbegudu Ololade.

The state Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr. Jacob Adebo, was also present at the event. (NAN)

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

