THE race for the Oct. 10 Ondo State governorship poll has continued gathering momentum as a leading aspirant, Isaacs Kekemeke, obtained nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

Addressing newsmen shorty after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Kekemeke promised to fight hunger, poverty, joblessness and insecurity, if elected.

Kekemeke, a former Ondo lawmaker, secretary to the state government and two time commissioner, said he would help to rescue decayed basic infrastructure in the state.

“Our mission is to, with the aid of information, science and technology, maximally impact government revenue on the human capital and natural endowments of the state to create wealth.

“We aim to make government in Ondo State seeable, touchable and feelable and use the entire governmental powers to fight hunger, poverty, joblessness, insecurity and a rescue of our decayed basic infrastructure.

The former APC chairman in the state said he was not in the race for self-aggrandizement or the lucre of office but to improve the welfare and well-being of ordinary citizens of the state.

“I am involved not for appropriating the commonwealth for self, family, friends and my immediate community at the citizens expense.

“I am involved so that we can genuinely and committedly utilize the people’s resources to directly impact the lives of the people in a visible and sustainable manner,” Kekemeke said.

The APC aspirant promised to bring back free and compulsory primary and secondary education, subsidised tertiary education and scholarships for hardworking students.

“It is time again to provide quality and affordable health care in Ondo State.

“It is time to invest heavily in agriculture as in the days of the Farm Settlements, through our innovative Civil Farmer programme,” he said.

This, Kekemeke added, aimed at ensuring self-sufficiency in food production, earn meaningful income and provide the raw materials for the state’s agro-based industries.

He also promised to maximally explore Ondo State’s tourism potential for wealth creation and vigorously pursue entrepreneurship promotion and skill development.

“We must creatively and innovatively provide value-adding and life-enhancing jobs for our youths and the people in general.

“It is indeed time for effective, effectual, open, just, fair, functional and Godly governance in Ondo state,” he said.

Kekemeke urged the party’s national leadership to adopt direct mode of primary in the July 20 shadow poll in the state, saying that its advantages far outweigh its challenges.

He thanked the APC leadership for the great job they were doing to stabilize the party despite the festering challenges that the process of growth and maturity posed.

The APC aspirant said that his campaign would be anchored on the practice of a new politics of “no deceit and no rituals”.

“We practice Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s politics of programmes, engagement with the people and interrogation of issues, and not attack on personalities,” Kekemeke said. (NAN)

– Jun. 22, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT |

