SEN. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has urged leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick its governorship candidate from the district.

Tofowomo, in a statement through his media Aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola on Tuesday in Okitipupa, said that zoning the party ticket to the district would give PDP an easy ride to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oct. 10 governorship polls.

The lawmaker said that out of the arrays of PDP aspirants in the state, only two were from Ondo South.

According to him, PDP have very meaningful results in Ondo South during 2019 elections compared to other senatorial districts.

“To wrestle power from the incumbent is not an easy task, the more reason the PDP leaders need to be careful in deciding who becomes its candidate and from which zone to have the desired result.

”Right now, we have two formidable aspirants in Ondo South who are also viable, credible and experienced from Okitipupa and Ilaje LGA, respectively, and already equipped and have what it takes to dislodge power from APC.

“So, my message and position have always been very clear that the governorship ticket should be zoned to Ondo South,” Tofowomo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six local government areas making up Ondo South included Odigbo, Okitipupa, Ilaje, Irele, Ese-Odo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

NAN

– May 19, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT /

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)