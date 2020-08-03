A PDP Chieftain in Ondo State, Mr. Olumide Akinrinlola, has raised the alarm that the party might be defeated in the Oct. 10 governorship polls over the choice of the running mate its governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

Akinrinlola stated this on Monday in Okitipupa, while addressing a group of PDP youths in the southern district of the state over developments within the party.

He said that the tussle over the choice of running mate, which had set party members against one another, might make the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) win the election, if not handled with utmost caution.

According to him, Jegede is supposed to pick his running mate from his political camp in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state among the aspirants who contested the primary with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been pressure on Jegede to pick Agboola Ajayi, the state’s deputy governor, but that he had submitted the name of Olumide Ogunje, one of his closest allies, as running mate, which might later be substituted after the conclusion of talks with party leaders.

Akinrinlola said that it was a sad development that while APC had started its campaign, PDP was still battling with the issue of running mate.

“The choice of running mate is very critical to the success or failure of any candidate in the forthcoming governorship election, no matter the political party involved.

“But the issue of running mate being considered by our party’s governorship candidate is making me afraid of the election because victories are determined before the polls.

“A strong running mate from Ondo South will help secure victory for the party; but if the issue is not settled on time, the defeat of PDP may be imminent.

“We have endured the opposition for four years and we can’t wait to return to Alagbaka, the seat of power. It is our right and we must do all within the laws to sack APC.

“Youths are the power-house of PDP and we are ready to reclaim the state from the ruling APC; but the choices and decisions being taken may affect our chances,” Akinrinlola said. (NAN)

