THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed Governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to head a 9-man Primary Election Committee for Ondo State Governorship Primary Election. The election is slated for Monday, July 20.

The Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the party also approved Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe to head a 9-man Primary Election Appeal Committee.

In a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena on Thursday in Abuja said the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the constitution of the committees.

The Governorship Primary Election Committee has Olorogun o’tega Emerhor as Secretary while Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, Mr. Emma Andy, Dr. Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe are to serve as members of the committee.

Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara is to serve as Secretary to the Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee, while Mr. Festus Fientes, Mr. Okon Owoefiak, Mr. Abba Isah, Alh. Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs. Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba are appointed as members

Nabena further said both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the party National Secretariat on Friday 17th July 2020. – The Nation

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 11:59 GMT |

