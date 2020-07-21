The Ondo State All Progressives Congress Aspirants Forum ( APC’AF) on Tuesday commended the party for organising a hitch-free governorship primary in the state.

The forum coordinator in the state, retired Commander Tunde Giwa-Daramola, in a statement on Tuesday, congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory at the primary.

“We are elated about the successful conduct of primaries of the party for the governorship election in Ondo and we also congratulate the governor for picking the ticket,” he said.

Giwa-Daramola advised the governor to be magnanimous in victory, urging other aspirants to join him in moving the state forward.

“The party in the state is highly fragmented and in tatters, the battle is won, but the war is still raging.

“There is the need for the governor to bring together all warring parties, especially the Unity group and the aspirants that were short changed during the 2019 party primaries in the state.

“With the situation of things on the ground, the pro-governor group, Aketi Group, cannot do it alone without involving all the party stakeholders in the state.

“The opposition party, PDP, in the state are ready and organized, more than us, to wrestle the Alagbaka seat.

“It’s now or never, to heal old wounds, bury past hatchet and brace up as progressives to battle them, as our state will not want to be in opposition nationally,” he said.

The coordinator enjoined the people of the state to vote massively for APC in the election slated for Oct. 10.

Giwa-Daramola said that Akeredolu would deliver on his election promises. (NAN)

-Jul, 21. 2020 @ 16:02 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)