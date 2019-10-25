THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has called for robust synergy between the legislative and executive arm of government to engender sustainable physical and economic development of the state.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the party Chairman in the state, made the call when he led executives of the party on a visit to the House of Assembly on Friday in Akure.

According to Adetimehin, avoidable disagreements between the two arms of government could hamper sustained development and productivity of the polity.

He tasked the lawmakers to always put the party’s interest and that of the people above individual or personal interests.

“What I am demanding from members of the Ondo State House of Assembly is total cooperation, loyalty, and commitment to the party and government.

” This would not mean that you are a rubber stamp.

“It is not unusual to offend each other in politics, but we must try to tolerate each other.

“And that is the way to develop and make meaningful impacts both in the state and at the national level,” the chairman said.

Adetimehin said that the current administration in the state was not resting on its oars to turn the state into an economic hub.

“Besides the chain of industries in Ore, and plan for a deep sea port, the bitumen exploration will commence soon.

“The project is not being funded by government, but by a corporate body and all the machines needed for the operation have been imported,” he said.

Responding, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, commended the roles played by the party in the state before, during and after the elections.

Oloyelogun said the lawmakers were disciplined party members and acknowledged the supremacy of the party, and assured of maximum cooperation in the interest of the party and the state.

“There is no doubt that the state House of Assembly has so much respect for, and confidence in the party and the governor,” he added.(NAN)

– Oct. 25, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

