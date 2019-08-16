The Ondo State House of Assembly on Friday said it would strengthen its partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state to ensure adequate reportage of its activities.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, stated this on Friday at an interactive with newsmen at the state Press Centre, Alagbaka in Akure.

Represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Akogun Omole, the speaker commended the mediamen for the high level of maturity and credibility they displayed during the 2019 general elections.

He also expressed satisfaction with coverage of the assembly’s activities so far but appealed for more coverage.

Responding, the state NUJ Chairman, Mr Adetona Aderoboye, assured the lawmakers that the media would continue to report their activities with professionalism.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interactive was attended by some members of the APC State Executive Council members. (NAN)

AUG 16, 2019

