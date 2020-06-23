THE Ondo State House of Assembly has denied collecting money to impeach the state Deputy Gov. Agboola Ajayi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tope Okeowo, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, had earlier on Tuesday alleged that 26 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly collected N10 million each to “illegally”impeach the deputy governor.

NAN also reports that Ajayi had officially decamped from All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Speaker of the assembly, told NAN on the telephone on Tuesday that the allegation was baseless, adding that no lawmaker had been induced.

“The statement is madness. There is nothing like that. Nobody has collected any Kobo to impeach anyone,” he said.

