THE panel of inquiry set up by the Ondo State Government to look into the land dispute between Araromi-Obu and Ikale (Ago-Alaye) communities, says it will begin public hearing on Sept. 11.

The Chairman of the panel, Mr Tunde Atere, made this known in a statement in Akure on Tuesday.

The state government had set up the five-man panel to look into the causes of the land dispute between the two neighbouring communities in Odigbo Council area on July 16, which led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“As part of its mandates to look into the remote and immediate causes of lands dispute between the people of Araromi-Obu and Ikale (Ago-Alaaye), among others and recommend modalities for settling the disputes, the panel of inquiry looking into the crisis, will commence public sitting on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

“The public hearing will provide a veritable opportunity for interested members of the communities, especially those that have submitted memoranda to speak to their memoranda,’’ Atere said.

The panel chairman, who was a former Commissioner for Natural Resources in the state, said that the public hearing would be held at the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Akure, from Wednesday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:00 a.m. daily.

He said that the panel had visited the palaces of Oba George Faduyile, the Abodi of Ikale and the Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, to solicit their cooperation toward achieving its mandates.

Atere explained that the panel had also visited the disputed area for on-the-spot assessment and to ascertain the level of damage.

He pledged the commitment of the panel to be fair to all sides in the course of its recommendations. (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 12:12 GMT |

