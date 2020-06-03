Ondo: New CP takes over

BOLAJI Salami, newly deployed Police Commissioner to Ondo State has pledged his commitment to putting in place mechanisms to curb the spate of criminal activities in the state.

Salami made the pledge in Akure on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen shortly after the assumption of office.

The new police helmsman in Ondo took over the baton of authority from Mr Undie Adie who has been redeployed to Osun state.

He said that effective policing mechanism would be put in place to combat kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of crime in the state.

According to him, the primary duty of the police is to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

The police commissioner said that part of the commitment required to fight crime would come from members of the public.

“I am prepared to fight crime and all criminal elements in the state, our duty is to ensure that lives and property of the people are protected,” he said.

Salami urged members of the public not to relent in availing the police the needed information to effectively fight crime.

“The cooperation of the public is crucial, effective intelligence gathering will help hugely in undertaking the tasks ahead.

“Policing is more effective when committed community people work closely with the police in sincerity and unity of purpose,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salami is the 30th commissioner of police since the creation of Ondo State. (NAN)

