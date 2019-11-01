REP. Ikengboju Gboluga (PDP-Ondo) has appointed 60 of his party supporters as personal aides.

In a statement issued by his Media Consultant, Mr Israel Fagbemigun on Friday in Abuja, Gboluga said that the appointments were “in recognition of their contributions.”

Gboluga, who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency of Ondo said that the appointees would work with him in providing service to his constituents.

The lawmaker said that the appointments were to give the new aides “a sense of belonging and financial appreciation.”

According to him, the decision to appoint the unprecedented high number of aides is in recognition of their contributions to his election victory.

The lawmaker said that many others who did not make the list will be appreciated and rewarded in upcoming empowerment programmes.

Some of those appointed included Mr Niyi Akinnola, Chief of Staff and Mr Daso Feyiropo, Special Adviser on Special Duties.

Others were Mr Akin Emorioye, Mr Oriola Akinrinwa, Mr Tayo Ogungbemi, Mr Omololu Akinbo, Mr Dami Olowodugba, Mr Gbenga Adeyehun, Mr Olapade Omowole, Mr Kunle Balogun and Mr John Belie both appointed as Special Advisers.

The appointments take effect from Nov. 1, according to the lawmaker.

NAN

– Nov. 1, 2019 @ 16:55 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)