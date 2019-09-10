THE Ondo State Executive Council, on Tuesday, re-awarded the 28.5 km Aboto- Atijere road in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state for a contract sum of eight billion naira, which had earlier cost N12bn.

Mr Aminu Raimi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Works and Infrastructure, made this disclosure at a press briefing after the state executive council meeting.

He explained that the road project was inherited from the immediate past administration, which had awarded the contract to Zhi Jiang Construction Limited in October 2016 for N12b on a contractor/client financing arrangement.

“This administration reappraised and revalued the project and converted it to client financing, which saved the state four billion naira after the contract sum was brought down to eight billion naira.

“It was reawarded to the same contractor, but when the government realised that he refused to mobilise to site, the second bidder, LEE Fakino Nigeria Limited, was invited and went through the tenders board where it got the contract.

“So the contractor will mobilise to site as soon as the weather is clear and as usual, payment will be made on the milestone achieved,” he said.

Raimi also disclosed that some school projects in Ikorigho Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, which were to be constructed as model schools awarded by the last administration, had been reviewed.

According to him, the projects will now be in the form of classroom blocks with concrete walkway to allow pupils have access to the schools.

Also, the selection of Mr Rotimi Obamuagun, former National Deputy President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as the traditional ruler of Imoru in Ose Local Government Area, was approved by the Ondo State Government.

Mrs Lola Fagbemi, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Akure, after the SEC meeting.

Fagbemi explained that the emergence of Obamuagun as the new Olumoru-elect followed the government’s standing policy not to interfere in the selection of traditional rulers in the state.

She said that the Olumoru-elect secured the highest number of votes of the kingmakers during the selection process.

“Similarly, the Ondo State Government abrogated the Grade “D” classification of traditional rulers in the state because the category has become obsolete,” she said.

Mr Kola Olawoye, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, who later spoke on this during a press briefing, explained that the step was taken to demonstrate the avowed government’s respect for the traditional institution.

“The Grade “D” classification has become obsolete across Yorubaland, hence the 67 traditional rulers hitherto on the grade before the classification will now move into Grade C,” he said.

According to him, a legal framework to back the decision will be initiated because the welfare of our traditional rulers is our concern, and the decision will enhance their status. (NAN)

Sept. 10, 2019

