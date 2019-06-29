The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has allayed the fears of corps members currently in the camp and those already serving that Ondo State was safe and peaceful.

Mr Ibrahim Tijani, Director, Legal Services, NYSC Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, made this known while addressing the 2019 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1) corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, on Saturday.

Tijani reiterated the commitment of the corps’ management to providing water-tight security to corps members nationwide.

He said the issue of personal security was the responsibility of everyone. Tijani said the scheme would intensify collaboration with all security agencies and organisations and as well ensure that adequate security was provided for corps members.

“Part of the mandate of NYSC is to ensure that the corps members are adequately protected and secured.

“By the grace of God who has entrusted this responsibility on our shoulders and with your prayers, we will not deviate from this onerous responsibility,” he said.

The NYSC official enjoined corps members to see the state as their new home, saying “people of Ondo State are generally known as friendly and peace loving people”.

He urged them to see the mandatory one year service as a veritable tool to contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

Tijani also admonished them to always move in groups, be well behaved and more disciplined when they eventually settled down in their places of primary assignment.

“Ondo State is very safe and secured, but make sure you move in groups or at least with a friend or colleague, and if you go to any community, ensure you obey their culture and traditions.

“Try as much as possible to be good ambassadors and always remember the motto of NYSC, which is, ‘Service and Humility.”

He further advised them to accept their posting in good faith and serve diligently wherever they were posted to for their place of primary assignment.

The state Coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Grace Akpabio, thanked the management for providing the needed logistics for the smooth execution of the orientation course.

Akpabio said that corps members had exhibited the best of behaviour since the commencement of the course.

The coordinator disclosed that a total number of 2,136 corps members made up of 1,106 males and 1,030 females were registered.

According to her, 27 of 1,030 females are pregnant, 54 nursing mothers, while 125 of them are suffering from one ailment or the other and had been released to their families.

This, she said, was after completing the registration formalities to enable them to continue with the service after the orientation course. (NAN)

– June 29, 2018 @ 19:12 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)