Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. has sympathised with Ochanga and Upper Iweka traders and all those affected by the recent inferno that gutted their shops.

Obi, who led other PDP members in both the National Assembly and State House of Assembly on a visit to the burnt sites on Saturday, assured those affected that he, as well as other Nigerians, will stand by them both through material support and prayers at this their difficult times.

Describing the fire incident as regrettable, Obi and his group, while waiting for modalities for further support, made N2 million available for the immediate hospital treatment of all those affected.

Speaking, one of those that accompanied Obi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, while sympathising with all those affected, called on all men of goodwill to show love to all those affected through material and financial support.

Chris Azubogu assured traders that he would work closer with them on providing safeguards against such calamity in future. He prayed to God to comfort all those affected.

Market leaders thanked Obi and his entourage for coming and explained to them measures being taking to forestall such occurrence in future.

The otherwise mourning community for a moment became excited throughout the time Obi spent with them.

– Oct 20, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)