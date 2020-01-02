Onu becomes Leader of APC in South East

OGBONNAYA Onu, minister of Science and Technology, is now the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Southeast zone. His endorsement is the fall out of the well-attended zonal meeting on Thursday, January 2, at the country home of the minister at Uburu, Ebonyi state.

He was endorsed by all in attendance after a motion to that effect was moved by Emma Eneukwu, national vice chairman of the party in Southeast.

Those present at the meeting include Sullivan Chime, former governor of Enugu State; Senator Ayogu Eze; George Moghalu; Ambassador Fidel Ayogu; Mark Wabara, states executives among others.

The issue of 2023 presidency was also raised at the meeting but was unanimously resolved to be deferred to another date.

Onu told the audience to develop the spirit of forgiveness, adding: “If any member of APC has offended you, please try and forgive because all of us are Christians. We believe very strongly that when offended if we forgive that we are lifting a great burden on ourselves,” he told the members.”

According to him, there were no longer factions in the party as “we don’t want to have factions.” He said the south east is the only zone without a governor elected on the platform of the APC. “Is that right? Is that correct? Is it what we want? So we want a change. We have our best people representing us and the national working committee of our great party will be giving us good leadership. And we believe strongly that by 2023 we should be aiming at a minimum of three governor elected on the platform of APC in the South East.

”We will have majority of the seats in the national assembly coming from the south east. We will also have the majority of the seats in the houses of assembly in our various states. So that we will be producing a minimum of three speakers. So that once we do this it will help us.

“Then nobody will ever say that South East has not made contributions to the party. Let us also congratulate ourselves because if you look at the election records the South East has the greatest percentage increase in terms of supporting Mr President in 2019 as against 2015.

“The total vote from the south east may be the smallest but if you look at the percentage increase between the two elections the greatest among the six geopolitical zones is coming from the south east. This in signal is reassuring and is telling all those who can look deep into matters that there is the potential for the South East to turn around and be the base of APC in the future. This we can do and this I believe with the help of the almighty we will do.

“Because when we do this, there will be more opportunities for our members. We will not only be looking for appointments at the federal level, we will also be getting those appointments at the state,” he said.

Jan. 2, 2020 @ 7:26 GMT

