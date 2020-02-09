ADEYEYE Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, on February 7, crowned Kayode Adenekan Afolabi as the new king of Apomu.

Ogunwusi described Apomu as a very important part of Yorubaland with Ile-Ife as its source.

He said, “This town remains a very important part of the Oduduwa’s territory, not only because it’s a direct creation of Ife-Ife but also for the strategic roles Apomu played in the past.

Other special guest of honour at the ceremony are Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, i Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Mufutau Muhammed Oloyede Gbadamosi, Olofa of Offa, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, Oluwo of Iwo, Alakire of Ikire and over 20 other monarch.

Also present were Kafayat Oyetola, osun state first lady, deputy governor of osun state, Benedict Gboyega Alabi and his wife. Many commissioners were also there to witness the presentation of the staff of office, among them were; commissioners of finance, information and youth and sports.

The majority leader of the Osun state house of assembly, Jibola Olanrewaju “Larry J” who led other members of the state house of assembly expressed his Joy on the occasion.

Oba Afolabi said he is a direct descendant of the Giesi Ruling House of Ile-Ife.

He said, “Some people might wonder about my style of dressing here today, it is deliberate to show my roots as my father came from Ile-Ife to settle down in Apomu many centuries ago.”

The event ended with a live performance by Wasiu Ayinde “K1 the ultimate”, who thrilled guest during his performance.

– Feb. 9, 2020 @ 15:09 GMT |

