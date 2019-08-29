OPC warms up for Partisan Politics

Gani Adams, national coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, says its organisation will get involved in partisan politics

The Oodua People Congress, OPC, is warming up to join partisan politics. Gani Adams, national coordinator of OPC, made this known today, August 29, while delivering his welcome address at the 25 anniversary celebration of his organization.

“Without mincing words, let me say categorically that the next few months will determine whether we will remain politically neutral or partisan. Do not forget that what gave birth to OPC was struggle for the revalidation of June 12, 1993 election. From there, we went to demand for the total restructuring of the country. The most recent irreducible for those who have followed this restructuring is for government to implement the recommendations of the National Conference convened by administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

“It is in light of this that I say that in the next few months, if there is no tangible evidence that this country will be restructured, then OPC will become partisan. We are still keeping the details to our chest. However, with a membership of over 6 million, even if its members of the legislature at the federal and state levels that we are able to produce, we will be in position to influence what happens in government at all levels. Time for ‘siddon look ‘ is over.’

Adams said that after 25 years of existence, the OPC is working towards freeing the Yoruba race from poverty, oppression and other injustice that has been its lot over the years.

Recalling that OPC started with nine members at Palm Avenue in Mushin in 1994 to restore the mandate of late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 election, the OPC national coordinator noted that not much has been achieved despite that the struggle that claimed over 2,500 martyrs.

He said that the aim of OPC, which is the call for restructuring, has been repeatedly defeated, leaving the socio political organisation with little or no choice than to restategise so as to improve the living standard of its over 6 million membership spreading across the nation, especially the Southwest.

